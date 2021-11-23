Southland Announces 2021 All-Conference Football Teams

FRISCO, Texas – Southeastern quarterback Cole Kelley is the Southland Football Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday with the all-conference teams.

The Lions led the way with 14 total honorees on the two teams, followed by UIW and Nicholls each with 13. McNeese placed 10 Cowboys on the lists. HBU accounted for four spots, and Northwestern State rounded out the teams with two selections.

The defending Walter Payton Award winner and a finalist for this year’s honor, Kelley followed up with an even more impressive campaign as the FCS leader in completion percentage (74.2), efficiency (179.5), passing yards per game (398.4), points responsible for per game (29.6) and total offense per game (438.5). He also ranks second in completions per game (30.82) and yards per attempt (9.59) and third in passing touchdowns (38) and rushing touchdowns (16).

A four-time Offensive Player of the Week, Kelley currently ranks among the top-10 in single-season conference history in completion percentage (1st, 74.2), total offense (3rd, 4,824), passing yards (5th, 4,382), completions (6th, 339) and touchdown passes (7th, 38). In conference play, he completed 240-of-324 passes (74.1 percent) for 3,180 yards, 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Kelley also ran for 359 yards and 12 touchdowns against league foes.

Another Walter Payton Award finalist, UIW quarterback Cameron Ward is the Offensive Player of the Year after ranking among the top-10 FCS signal-callers in completions per game (27.82), passing touchdowns (38), passing yards per game (349), points responsible for per game (20.7) and total offense (355.1). In 17 career starts, he has surpassed 300 yards in 15 of them with UIW still coming out on top of the only two contests he failed to reach 300 yards.

Kelley and Ward put on a show in the teams’ only meeting on Nov. 6 – a thrilling, 55-52 Cardinal victory – in which the duo posted the most combined passing yards in a game in FCS history (1,257). Kelley’s 647 yards are the fourth-most in FCS history, and Ward’s tally of 610 stands as the ninth-most. Additionally, Kelley’s 50 completions tied for fourth on the single-game completions list.

One of the Southland’s two finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, McNeese defensive end Isaiah Chambers repeats as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. He led the league in sacks (10.5), tackles for loss (15.5) and forced fumbles (5) while earning a pair of Defensive Player of the Week honors. After not tallying a sack in the opening three games of the season, Chambers recorded all 10.5 in the final eight games, including a career-high four against UIW.

Making an immediate impact in UIW’s high-octane offense, Illinois State transfer Taylor Grimes led the Cardinals in receptions (68), receiving yards (923) and receiving touchdowns (11) to garner Newcomer of the Year recognition. He set a program record with four receiving touchdowns in a win over Nicholls and also broke the school’s single-game marks in receptions (12) and yards (193) in the win over Southeastern.

The Freshman of the Year title goes to Southeastern wide receiver and return specialist Gage Larvadain, who finished sixth nationally in kickoff return average (29.4) in addition to snagging 32 passes for 484 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 123.3 all-purpose yards per game over the final seven contests. Larvadain had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the win over Nicholls and caught the second-most passes in program history with 12 against UIW.

For the third-straight year, the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Year award goes to Nicholls’ PJ Burkhalter, who paved the way for the nation’s No. 5 rushing offense (246.7) and helped the Colonels allow the fewest tackles for loss (3.18). Nicholls ranked eighth nationally with just a sack allowed per game. Led by Burkhalter, who finished his career having started 57-straight games, the Colonels had 14 100-yard rushing performances by four different players.

A finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, UIW’s Eric Morris is tabbed the Southland Coach of the Year after leading the Cardinals to their first outright conference championship and FCS playoff automatic qualifier in program history. UIW (9-2, 7-1 SLC) ranked fourth in the country in scoring offense (39.6) and sixth in total offense (484.8). Morris and the Cardinals also have an FBS upset to their name after a 42-34 triumph over Texas State in September.

2021 Southland Conference Football Individual Superlative Winners

Player of the Year: Cole Kelley, Southeastern

Offensive Player of the Year: Cameron Ward, UIW

Defensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Chambers, MCN

Newcomer of the Year: Taylor Grimes, UIW

Freshman of the Year: Gage Larvadain, Southeastern

Offensive Lineman of the Year: PJ Burkhalter, Nicholls

Coach of the Year: Eric Morris, UIW

2021 Southland Conference Football First Team All-Conference Offense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown QB Cole Kelley2 Southeastern Sr. Lafayette, La. RB Kevin Brown2 UIW Gr. Mount Pleasant, S.C. RB Collin Guggenheim Nicholls Fr. Kenner, La. TE/HB Nolan Givan Southeastern Sr. Berkley, Mich. WR Dai’Jean Dixon4 Nicholls Sr. New Orleans, La. WR Taylor Grimes UIW Jr. Godly, Texas WR Austin Mitchell3 Southeastern R-Sr. Plaquemine, La. OL PJ Burkhalter3 Nicholls Sr. Franklinton, La. OL Caron Coleman McNeese Jr. St. Louis, Mo. OL Nash Jones UIW So. Nacogdoches, Texas OL Jair Joseph2 Nicholls Sr. Belle Rose, La. OL Rendon Miles-Character2 Southeastern Sr. New Orleans, La. PK Gino Garcia HBU Jr. Richardson, Texas P Brady Buell HBU Jr. Traverse City, Mich.

2021 Southland Conference Football First Team All-Conference Defense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown DL Isaiah Chambers2 McNeese Gr. Houston, Texas DL Perry Ganci Nicholls So. New Orleans, La. DL Mason Kinsey2 McNeese Jr. Mansfield, Texas DL Cameron Preston2 UIW Sr. Crowley, Texas LB Kelechi Anyalebechi3 UIW Sr. Pearland, Texas LB Alexis Ramos3 Southeastern Sr. Salinas, Calif. LB Kordell Williams McNeese R-Jr. Carencro, La. DB Zy Alexander Southeastern Fr. Loreauville, La. DB Kaleb Culp UIW So. Dallas, Texas DB Kevin Johnson Nicholls Sr. New Orleans, La. DB Jarius Monroe Nicholls So. LaPlace, La. DB Andre Sam2 McNeese Jr. Iowa, La. KR Gage Larvadain Southeastern Fr. New Orleans, La. PR Robert Ferrel2 UIW Sr. Sparks, Nev.

2021 Southland Conference Football Second Team All-Conference Offense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown QB Cameron Ward UIW So. West Columbia, Texas RB Deonta McMahon McNeese Jr. Frostploof, Fla. RB Taron Jones Southeastern Jr. Mandeville, La. TE/HB Lee Negrotto Nicholls Fr. Pass Christian, Miss. WR Robert Ferrel2 UIW Sr. Sparks, Nev. WR KJ Franklin Nicholls So. Prairieville, La. WR Gage Larvadain Southeastern Fr. New Orleans, La. OL John Allen Southeastern So. Jackson, Miss. OL Jalen Bell2 Southeastern Jr. Amory, Miss. OL Drew Jones2 Southeastern Sr. Des Allemands, La. OL Evan Roussel2 Nicholls Fr. Lutcher, La. OL Jakob Sell2 Northwestern State Jr. Dallas, Texas PK Gavin Lasseigne Nicholls So. Raceland, La. P Keven Nguyen UIW Sr. Rohnert Park, Calif.

2021 Southland Conference Football Second Team All-Conference Defense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown DL Brandon Bowen UIW Gr. Trophy Club, Texas DL Garrett Crawford Southeastern So. Slidell, La. DL Accord Green McNeese Jr. New Orleans, La. DL Jequaries Martin Nicholls Sr. Chilton, Ala. LB Rodney Dansby HBU Fr. Houston, Texas LB Isaiah Paul2 UIW R-So. San Antonio, Texas LB Hayden Shaheen Nicholls Fr. Baton Rouge, La. DB Shemar Bartholomew2 Northwestern State Jr. New Orleans, La. DB Rashon Davis UIW Gr. St. Louis, Mo. DB Corione Harris McNeese Jr. New Orleans, La. DB Donniel Ward-McGee2 Southeastern Jr. New Orleans, La. DB Jarrius Wallace McNeese Gr. Villa, La. KR Tyson Thompson HBU R-Fr. Spring, Texas PR Mason Pierce McNeese So. Pearland, Texas

2021 Southland Conference Football Honorable Mention:

QB Lindsey Scott Jr., NICH; RB Marcus Cooper, UIW; RB Stephon Huderson, MCN; TE Jamal Pettigrew, MCN; WR Darion Chafin, UIW; WR Jay Griffin IV, NSU; OL Reid Francis, UIW; OL Caleb Johnson, UIW; OL Dawson Kier, UIW; OL Ethan McMullan, SLU; PK Mateo Rengifo, SLU; P Austin Dunlap, SLU; P Scotty Roblow, NSU; DL John Graves III, SLU; DL Blaine Hoover, UIW; DL Isaiah Longino, NSU; DL Myles Vigne, NICH; LB Jared Pedraza, NSU; LB Jomard Valsin Jr., NSU; DB Elliott Davison, UIW; DB Jack Henderson, SLU; DB Moses Reynolds; UIW; DB Brandon Richard, UIW; DB Colby Richardson, MCN; KR Mason Pierce, MCN; PR Tyson Thompson, HBU.

2 – Two-time all-conference selection

3 – Three-time all-conference selection

4 – Four-time all-conference selection

{Courtesy: release from Southland Conference}