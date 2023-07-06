BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Tickets for the upcoming Southern University football season go on sale starting the week of July 10.

The athletics department said Jaguar fans can get their season tickets starting July 10 as renewal invoices will be emailed to previous and new season ticketholders. Payments will be accepted online only and in-person payments can be made at a later date, the university said.

Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets online as the athletics department recently updated its ticketing system for digital-only ticketing starting this football season.

“With the launch of the updated new ticket system for this upcoming football season, the online account portal will allow our fans a chance to easily purchase items online from the comfort of their homes and receive items delivered directly to their mobile phones,” said Director of Athletics Roman Banks. “There are more layers within this system that we will be launching soon. This will allow us to improve digital tickets, ticket transfer, ingress to the stadium and positively impact fans with lower processing fees.”

According to the athletics department, Bayou Classic tickets will be loaded onto the Ticketmaster accounts of pre-existing season ticketholders.

Printed tickets will not be accepted, SU said. If a football fan doesn’t have a smartphone, according to an FAQ about digital tickets, then the ticketing office will work with them to determine the best way to get into the game.

The Southern University Athletic Ticket Office can be reached at 225-771-3171 to file or update email addresses. Click here to sign up.

Fans can renew season tickets by the Aug. 10 deadline. Students get in free for all home games.

Southern University Football Schedule for 2023

Sept. 2: 5 p.m. @ Alabama State

5 p.m. @ Alabama State Sept. 9: 6 p.m. vs. Jackson State

6 p.m. vs. Jackson State Sept. 16: 6 p.m. vs. Alabama A&M

6 p.m. vs. Alabama A&M Sept. 23: Bye Week

Bye Week Sept. 30: 6 p.m. @ University of Arkansas

6 p.m. @ University of Arkansas Oct. 7: 6 p.m. vs. Florida A&M

6 p.m. vs. Florida A&M Oct. 14 : 4 p.m. vs. Lincoln University (Homecoming)

: 4 p.m. vs. Lincoln University (Homecoming) Oct. 21: 4 p.m. @ Bethune-Cookman

4 p.m. @ Bethune-Cookman Oct. 28: 4 p.m. vs. Texas Southern

4 p.m. vs. Texas Southern Nov. 4: Time TBD @ Alcorn State

Time TBD @ Alcorn State Nov. 11: 2 p.m. vs. Prairie View A&M (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Game)

2 p.m. vs. Prairie View A&M (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Game) Nov. 18: Bye Week

Bye Week Nov. 25: 1 p.m. 50th Annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans

