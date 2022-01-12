Southern releases 2022 Baseball schedule

The Back-to-Back Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship baseball team, your Southern Jaguars will play 55 games during the months of February, March, April and May with 21 of the games being played here on campus at Lee-Hines Stadium.



The Jags opens the season with the Andre Dawson Classic with games against Alabama State (Feb. 18), Jackson State (Feb. 19) and Florida A&M (Feb. 20). The Jaguars then host the University of Missouri on February 23rd. They then head over to Louisiana State University for games against Towson University and LSU on February 25th-27th.



The Jaguars head out for a 11-game road trip with series against UTSA (Mar. 4 – Mar. 6), Houston (Mar. 9), Texas State (Mar. 11 – Mar. 13), UAPB (Mar. 18 – Mar. 20) and Mississippi State on March 22nd.



SU will play host to Grambling State (Mar. 25 – Mar. 27) before heading to Lake Charles for a game against McNeese State on March 30th. Texas Southern comes to Baton Rouge on April 1st-3rd followed by New Orleans (Apr. 5) and Tulane (Apr. 6).



The reigning champions make a trip to Lorman, MS for games against Alcorn State (Apr. 8 – Apr. 10) before returning to The Bluff for contests against Nicholls (Apr. 12) and a series against Prairie View A&M (Apr. 15 – Apr. 17). The Jags then travel to Nicholls on Apr. 19th before heading to Texas Southern for a series on Apr. 22nd – Apr. 24th, then off to Grambling for a series Apr. 29th – May 1st.



Lamar University comes to Lee Hines Stadium for one game on May 3rd before welcoming UAPB on May 6th – May 8th. The season will wrap-up with a trip to Lamar (May 10th), a series at Prairie View (May 13th – May 15th) and at New Orleans (May 17th).



The final series of the season will be against Alcorn State May 20th – May 22nd here on campus at Lee Hines Stadium.



Continue to follow our social media accounts along with GoJagSports.com for updated information.





February 18 – Alabama State

February 19 – Jackson State

February 20 – Florida A&M

February 23 – Missouri

February 25 – Towson

February 26 – LSU

February 26 – Towson

February 27 – LSU



March 1 – McNeese State

March 4-6 – UTSA

March 9 – Houston

March 11-13 – Texas State

March 18-20 – UAPB

March 22 – Mississippi State

March 25-27 – Grambling State

March 30 – McNeese State





April 1-3 – Texas Southern

April 5 – New Orleans

April 6 – Tulane

April 8-10 – Alcorn State

April 12 – Nicholls State

April 15-17 – Prairie View

April 19 – Nicholls State

April 22-24 – Texas Southern

April 29-May 1 – Grambling State



May 3 – Lamar

May 6-8 – UAPB

May 10 – Lamar

May 13-15 – Prairie View

May 17 – New Orleans

May 20-22 – Alcorn State



Jaguars home events in BOLD

(Story via Southern University Athletics)