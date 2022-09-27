BATON ROUGE, La – Coming off of a bye week, Southern had plenty of time to prepare for Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

The focus of Eric Dooley’s practices have been execution, especially on offense. Despite four trips to the red zone, the Jaguars were unable to come away with a touchdown against Texas Southern.

“Because everything’s happened so quick and fast, when you get down there, you have to be perfect.” Starting Quarterback BeSean McCray said.

Defensively, the focus is on forcing turnovers. The Jags have done a great job all year in that department except against the Tigers where they didn’t have any takeaways, nor did they have any defensive touchdowns.

“Continue to run to the ball, get to the ball, do little things, the fundamental football, make tackles and take the appropriate angles. Just working on a little thing that’s going to create a bigger problem.” Defensive Back Corione Harris said.

Watch the video to hear from the players, as well as Head Coach Eric Dooley and Defensive End Camron Peterson.