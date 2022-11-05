NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Country Day’s Colin Cummings carries a 4.56 GPA and scored a 32 on the ACT.

Colin has always embraced challenges. Even more, since deciding on a career path after high school.

“Me personally, I want to become an aerospace engineer,” Colin Cummings told Friday Night Football. “Obviously, that is not an easy curriculum. To prepare myself, I wanted to undertake every chance I can. my junior year I took solely AP classes. This year, I’m still enrolled in four. Football has its own challenges, trying to balance it all. Obviously, it’s not an easy task, but with having my family behind me, helping me on and off the field I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job of maintaining it all and doing it successfully.”

Country Day head coach Chris Chetta heaped praise on Cummings for his work both on and off the field.

“We nicknamed him AP All-American,” said Coach Chetta. “This is my third year with him, I coached the offensive line the previous two years. So, having someone that’s so smart, can make all of the calls up front, make adjustments. It’s been a pleasure to have him, not only as a football player, just in the classroom as well, in the school building to help lead all of the other guys. It’s been a joy.”

Colin’s grandfather was an air force pilot in Vietnam and studied aerospace engineering at the University of Alabama.

That is one of several universities Colin has applied to pursue that degree.

Country Day’s Colin Cummings, this week’s scholar-athlete brought to you by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.