HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Hunter Elliott limited No. 11 national seed Southern Miss to just three hits over 7 1/3 innings to lead Ole Miss to the Hattiesburg Super Regional title Sunday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.

The Golden Eagles completed their season at 47-19, having won its sixth Conference USA regular season championship, capturing its first regional at home and hosting their first-ever Super Regional. Ole Miss (37-22) advanced to the College World Series with the pair of wins.

“The journey started back in February, actually in August, but you know, the book really started getting hot in February.,” said Southern Miss coach Scott Berry. “And that’s what I told them today before the game, ‘we’re the author of the book, we decide when it ends.’ Unfortunately, today, it ended, but within that book there’s a lot of great stories in there. Regular season conference champs in the last year that we’re in C-USA. Forty-seven wins, hosting a regional for the third time in the program’s history, second in five years.”

Elliott limited the Golden Eagles to an infield single by Will McGillis in the third inning, before retiring the next 16 Southern Miss batters in a row.

The Golden Eagles finished their season capturing 40 or more wins for the sixth-straight season – the most by any Division I team in the country.