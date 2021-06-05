Southern falls to Fairfield, 6-2 in Austin Regional

Southern pitcher John Guienze (27) delivers against Fairfield in the third inning of Game 3 of the NCAA college baseball regional tournament, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jake Noviello spread four hits across five innings and moved his record to 9-0 and Fairfield beat Southern 6-2 in the Austin Regional.

It was the first NCAA Tournament win in Fairfield history and Noviello’s win sets a new Stags single-season record.

Sean Cullen and Matt Venuto had identicial scoring lines as the duo batted 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs.

Fairfield extended a 2-1 lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth when Dan Ryan drove in a run and Cullen his two.