The Cactus Jack HBCU Classic is set to make its debut at Minute Maid Park Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023. The Classic will be the first of its kind held in Houston since the Astros hosted the MLB Urban Invitational that exclusively featured Historically Black Colleges and Universities back in 2013.

The inaugural nine-game tournament will feature Houston-area Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University, and four schools from neighboring Louisiana and Mississippi – Southern University, Grambling State, Jackson State, and Mississippi Valley State University.

2,500 fans each day will receive an exclusive Travis Scott Bobblehead presented by Cactus Jack Foundation.

Tournament Schedule & Tickets

General admission tickets are available for each day of the tournament for $10 each and are good for the full day. Parking will be available for purchase as well. Please note, tickets will be accessible in the MLB Ballpark app and there is no re-entry.