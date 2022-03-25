BATON ROUGE, LA — Southern University baseball team gave up two runs in the top of the third inning before rallying back with three runs od their own and never looked back dropping Grambling State in game one of the weekend series in front of a packed house inside Lee-Hines Stadium.

The Jaguar defense caught fire in the fourth inning sending Grambling batters back to the dugout with no runs the remaining six innings of the game.

The Jaguars picked up three runs off six hits on the day. In the third inning O’Neill Burgos doubled to right center sending JJ Rollon across home plate to give the Jags their first run of the day . Rollon scored off a ground out play down the third baswe line by Zavier Moore to tie the ballgame up 2 all. Hunter Tabb doubled to right center sending Taj Porter racing home to give the Jags the winning run on the day.

“Joe is a warrior and give us a great chance to win the ball game and i feel comfortable with putting Enrique Ozoa on the mound in the eighth inning to close the game out for us with the win , said Chris Crenshaw , Southern Head Coach.

Joseph Battaglia goes 2-3 on the season while Ozoa picks up his first save of the season . The Jaguars scoring came from Burgos, Porter and Rollon with one run each.

SU is 5-16 on the season.

Up Next

Southern will be back in action on Friday, March 26 against Grambling State University in the second game of the weekend series. First pitch is slated for 3:00 PM.

(Recap via Southern Athletics)