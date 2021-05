BATON ROUGE, La. – Southern earned its spot in the NCAA Tournament, after winning the SWAC Tournament for the second-straight season, and as the Jaguars watched the selection show in a packed Quarters’ lobby, Southern saw its next destination: the Austin Regional against No. 2 Texas.

The Austin Regional features Texas, Southern, Arizona State and Fairfield. The Jaguars are the fourth seed in the double-elimination bracket.

The regional will start Friday, June 4th, through Monday, June 7th.