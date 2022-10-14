The Grambling State University and Southern University men’s basketball programs have been selected to play in the NBA HBCU Classic 2023.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University will face its rival Grambling State University on the hardwood during the NBA All-Star game weekend.

The two historic HBCU’s have been selected to play in the NBA HBCU Classic 2023.

The matchup will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. CST at the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023. The second NBA HBCU Classic will be simulcasted on TNT, ESPN2, and NBA TV.

NBA legends Bob Love (Southern alum) and Willis Reed (Grambling State alum) have been named honorary captains of the 2023 NBA HBCU Classic. Love and Reed will represent their alma maters leading up to the game.

“My pathway from Southern to the NBA has opened countless doors for me,” said Love. “I am proud to support the NBA in using the game of basketball to celebrate the rich history of HBCUs and drive opportunity for the next generation of leaders both on and off the court.”

“I credit my career in part to my time at Grambling State,” said Reed. “The HBCU Classic will provide what is to most a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play on the NBA stage and serve as a platform for those interested in the business side of the game to gain industry insight and make lasting connections.”

Tickets for the NBA HBCU Classic 2023 will go on sale in December.

