HAMMOND, La. – Third baseman Shea Thomas represents the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball program on the 2023 Southland Conference All-Academic squads, the conference office announced Thursday.

A senior from Olympia, Washington, Thomas compiled a 3.68 GPA in general studies while hitting .267 with nine doubles, one triple and three home runs. He drove in a team-leading 43 runs and scored another 31 runs.

All nine Southland baseball institutions were represented among the 2023 Southland Academic All-Conference teams with regular-season and tournament champion Nicholls and UIW tied for the conference lead with six honorees. Lamar had four honorees, followed by McNeese and Northwestern State with three apiece.



Six members of the Southland All-Conference Team were automatic qualifiers to the all-academic first team.

The All-Academic teams are voted on by head coaches, sports information directors and academic/compliance staff members from each Southland Conference institution. Student-athletes must possess a 3.0 cumulative GPA, have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution to qualify for All-Academic selection, and have competed in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests on the season, excluding pitchers.

{Courtesy: Southeastern Athletics}