HOUSTON, Texas. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team’s Southland Conference series finale against Houston Christian at Husky Field has been canceled due to persistent rainy conditions and will not be rescheduled.

SLU (21-25, 6-14 SLC) returns home to wrap up the regular season at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field with a non-conference contest Tuesday at 6 p.m. against South Alabama and a three-game conference series, May 18-20, against Northwestern State.

The next episode of Inside Southeastern Baseball with Matt Riser, presented by Cretin-Townsend Homes, is slated for Monday at 12 p.m. from Cate Street Seafood Station in downtown Hammond.

The show can be heard in the Hammond area on KSLU 90.9 FM. All previous episodes are available online at www.LionSports.net/podcasts.

