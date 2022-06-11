EUGENE, Ore. — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Kristian Jackson placed 22nd in the women’s discus Saturday during the final day of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Jackson, the Southland Conference Outdoor discus champion, had a top mark of 148-9 (45.39m) Saturday on her second attempt.

“It was an overall good experience,” said Jackson. “It wasn’t too much of a big difference as far as the atmosphere from what I was expecting. I was a little nervous in the beginning but I just went out there and did the best that I could do.”

The Zachary, Louisiana native punched her ticket to the national championships back on May 28at the NCAA East Regional Qualifiers in Bloomington, Indiana. The senior set a school record in the discus of 176-8 (53.86m).

The All-American also finished second in the hammer throw and shot put at the Southland Outdoor Championships. As a result, Jackson was tabbed the Southland Conference Outdoor Female Outstanding Field Performer.

“We are incredibly proud of Kristian and everything she has accomplished this year,” said SLU track and field head coach Corey Mistretta. “Having the opportunity to compete for the National Championship is huge for her and our program. Today wasn’t what she wanted, but getting some experience at the national meet is priceless and she will be able to use it to her advantage next year.”

Arizona State’s Jorinde Van Klinken won the national championship with a mark 203-11 (62.16m) while Kansas’s Alexandra Emilianov was runner up at 191-9 (58.44m).

