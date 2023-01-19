HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team rein in a 63-48 victory against Northwestern State Thursday evening at the University Center.



Southeastern (9-7, 4-2 Southland) defeated NSU (7-9, 3-3 Southland) at home in a defensive match up Thursday evening as multiple Lady Lions would prove to be key players on the court.



Natalie Kelly , a Louisiana native earned her first double-double of the season as she scored 10 points and gained 11 rebounds throughout the game. Alexius Horne led with 18 points and Chrissy Brown had 10 points and six rebounds, she was also perfect at the line with 8-for-8 on free throws.



It was a physical match-up between two very aggressive teams in the Southland as Southeastern would keep the Northwestern on their toes defensively, smothering with a strong defensive presence and not allowing the Lady Demons to get in the baskets they needed to get an edge on SLU.



Southeastern and Northwestern State would even out during the first quarter as the Lady Lions would shoot 5-of-15 and 33.3% on the floor. The quarter ended tied 13-13 after the first ten minutes. After that, SLU would take off the breaks and never stop.



The Lady Lions would take over in the second quarter with seven completions on 16 attempts and kept the Lady Demons to 3-of-10 shots. Southeastern also forced nine turnovers while it only had one throughout the second quarter. The tie would end there and SLU would end the half, 33-21.



Southeastern didn’t let up as they continue the lead trend through the third, keeping Northwestern State down by 8 points. NSU outscored the Lady Lions by four points with shots by Jazmyn Dixon and an assist by Shelby Rayner with 1:07 left in the third. SLU would hold on to the lead and end the third period with a 47-39-point deficit.



SLU would go 6-for-6 on free throws and shoot 41.7% compared to Northwestern State’s 25% in the fourth quarter. Kelly would earn her first double-double of the season with a jumper at 4:53, upping the score to 55-44 in the Lady Lions’ favor. Southeastern would also out-rebound NSU nine rebounds to seven, eight of them being defensive. The Lady Lions would come out on top with a 15-point lead in a 63-48 win over the Lady Demons.



SLU will face New Orleans (2-12, 1-4 SLC) Thursday January 26 at 5 p.m. in the University Center the game will be streamed on ESPN+ and live stats can be accessed on www.LionSports.net

{Courtesy: Southeastern Athletics}