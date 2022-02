HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Southeastern head coach Matt Riser said he wanted to improve his schedule, to give his team a chance, if need be, for an at large bid in the NCAA tournament.

The Lions play a very tough stretch in early March, with three games at second-ranked Arkansas, and a mid-week game against Louisiana Tech.

Richie Mills spoke with head coach Matt Riser.

The Lions open the season Friday at 1 pm against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.