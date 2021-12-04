Southeastern falls to James Madison in second round of FCS Playoffs, 59-20

Southeastern Louisiana wide receiver Gage Larvadain (82) gets wrapped up by James Madison safety Wayne Davis (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football playoff game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson passed for five touchdowns, ran for a sixth and James Madison scored 17 points after three takeaways in the last three minutes of the first half to defeat Southeastern Louisiana 59-20 in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

The third-seeded Dukes, ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, take on No. 5-ranked and sixth-seeded Montana in the quarterfinals.

James Madison went into halftime ahead 38-13 after three turnovers — a Cole Kelley fumble and two interceptions — led to two one-play touchdown drives and an Ethan Ratke 25-yard field goal.

Kelley passed for 397 yards and two touchdowns against three picks.