15th-ranked Southeastern closes nonconference play with 56-10 drubbing of Central Connecticut State

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WGNO) — The No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana University football team closed out nonconference play with a convincing 56-10 road victory over Central Connecticut State Saturday afternoon at Arute Field.

The Lions (2-1) built a 28-3 halftime lead and never looked back on the way to the win in its first-ever meeting against the Blue Devils (1-2). SLU, playing its third straight game away from home to open the 2021 season, finished with 571 total yards and 31 first downs.

Southeastern did not attempt a punt on the way to its school-record sixth straight game of 40 or more points.

Reigning Walter Payton Award winner and SLU senior quarterback Cole Kelley threw for 444 yards and a career-high tying four touchdown passes on 25-for-33 passing.

The Lafayette, Louisiana native’s top targets were CJ Turner (five catches, 119 yards, two touchdowns) and Austin Mitchell (5-116-1 TD).

Kelley also connected with Cephus Johnson III for a touchdown throw. Kelley, Johnson III, Taron Jones and Jessie Britt all had rushing touchdowns for the Lions.

Southeastern will have next weekend off before opening Southland Conference play at McNeese on Oct. 2 at noon.