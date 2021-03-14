Southeastern blocks three field goals, kicks game winner against NSU

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern struggled offensively to start Saturday’s game against Northwestern State. The Lions fumbled on their opening drive of the game, and after just four first-half possessions, SELU went into the half down 14-7. However, Southeastern could’ve been down 17-7 at the break, but the Lions blocked NSU’s field goal attempt at the end of the second quarter. The block was a tone-setter for the second half.

The Lions scored on their opening possession of the third quarter, and the back-and-forth affair ensued. Northwestern’s largest lead of the game was a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter, when the Demon’s were up 24-14, but NSU held a two-possession lead thanks to its only successful field goal of the game.

Northwestern attempted two more kicks later in the fourth, but Southeastern blocked both attempts, keeping the game within reach. With time dwindling in the final minutes, the Lions recorded their third block and took over near mid-field.

Southeastern then kicked a 21-yard field goal with two seconds remaining and won the game 27-24.

Click the video for highlights from the win.