HAMMOND, La. – UAB first baseman Josh Sears blasted a three-run home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Sunday as the Blazers rallied for a 6-5 win over the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team in non-conference action at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

Southeastern (3-4) led, 4-2, heading into the ninth, but UAB (6-1) pounded out five hits on its way to wiping out the Lions’ lead.

Third baseman Brandon Willoughby and pinch-hitter Trey Waugh greeted SLU reliever Trey Harrington with back-to-back singles. A one-out single by John Marc Mullins pulled UAB within a run and a fielding error by center fielder Jake Johnson put both the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.

After Harrington struck out pinch-hitter Logan Braunschweig, Sears launched his second homer of the season out to left field.

Down 6-4 heading into the bottom half of the inning, the Lions cut the deficit in half on a two-out, solo home run off the bat of Rhett Rosevear but that was the only bit of offense SLU could muster in the latter half of the game.

Southeastern started out the game strong, scoring in the first for the third time in the series. Rosevear, who finished a double shy of the cycle, lined a one-out triple into the left-field corner. He scored one batter later on Preston Faulkner’s RBI single.

UAB tied the game in the second on catcher Henry Hunter’s solo home run. It was his second solo shot of the series and the only run the Blazer’s scored off Southeastern starting pitcher Hunter O’Toole.

The Lions answered with a pair of runs in their half of the second. Tyler Finke hustled his way into a double leading off the inning. He scored on Connor Manola’s two-out single to left. Following Evan Keller’s infield single, Manola scored on a wild pitch.

SLU extended its lead in the third. Bryce Grizzaffi dropped a double down the right-field line. Christian Garcia, the next batter, reached on a throwing error by the shortstop. The duo then executed a double steal with Grizzaffi scoring from third.

The Blazers pulled starting pitcher Brooks Walton after three innings and from that point forward, SLU managed just a seventh-inning single by Rosevear until his solo homer in the ninth.

O’Toole, who did not receive a decision, allowed one run in the five innings of work. He scattered four hits and a pair of walks, striking out six batters.

UAB reliever Jonah Smith (1-0) earned the win. The right-hander allowed one run on one hit, Rosevear’s home run, over the game’s final 2.1 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out two. Harrington (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing four runs on five hits in one inning of relief work. He did not walk a batter and struck out one.

Rosevear (3-for-5) led all players with three hits.

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern Athletics}