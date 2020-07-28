Southeastern AD Artigues addresses fall sports season on Coaches Caravan

{Video courtesy of Southeastern Sports Network}

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Athletic Director, Jay Artigues, addressed the current state of the fall sports season at Southeastern on the 2020 Coaches Caravan Monday night.

Artigues says that as of right now, the school has about 15 plans in place to fit whatever order is handed down for the fall sports seasons.

Artigues also says that Southeastern has been in direct contact with Tulane University and its Athletic Director, Troy Dannen, regarding the September 3rd football game between the Lions and Green Wave.

As of right now, the plan is to play the game that Thursday night in New Orleans, the only uncertainty surrounding the regular-season opener is fans.

Artigues says that they will allow fans to attend home athletics events at a limited capacity in the fall, with a mask mandate in place.

All of these plans hinge on the decision of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

For people still on the fence about attending home events, Artigues announced that starting this fall, all Southeastern Athletics events will be streamed live on an ESPN platform for fans to watch from home.

For more on Artigues’ plans for the fall sports seasons, click the link above.