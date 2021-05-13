South Terrebonne on the losing end of crazy game in Class 4A semi-finals

SULPHUR, La. — North Vermilion defeated South Terrebonne, 11-10 in the Class 4A semi-final round of the LHSAA Baseball State Tournament Thursday afternoon.

Down 3-5 in the top of the 7th inning, South Terrebonne’s Carson Lyons and Logan Mallard hit solo home runs in the inning to tie the game at 5.

The Gators would end the inning to send it into extras.

In the top of the 8th, South Terrebonne scored 5 runs to take a 10-5 lead over North Vermilion.

With 2 outs in the bottom if the inning, the Gators gave up 6 runs and North Vermilion would win on a walk-off RBI single to right field.

North Vermilion will play Tioga in the Class 4A championship game Saturday at 6 p.m.

