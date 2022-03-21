BATON ROUGE, La, (WGNO) — Less than two weeks after LSU fired Will Wade as men’s basketball head coach, the Tigers are set to name his successor according to ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel.

Thamel took to Twitter on Monday with the following:

Sources: LSU is expected to hire Murray State’s Matt McMahon as the school’s new coach. Announcement could come as soon as this afternoon. Pete Thamel

LSU finished sixth in the Southeastern Conference standings with 9-9 SEC record, 22-12 overall.

The Tigers were ousted in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament by Iowa State, 59-54.

McMahon has compiled a record of 154 wins, 67 losses during his seven seasons with Murray State. Most recently McMahon took the Racers to a perfect America East Conference record of 18-0 and led the 31-3 squad into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Racers lost to Saint Peter’s, 70-60, on Saturday.