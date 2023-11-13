NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Monday, Tulane conducted interviews for candidates to be the school’s new director of athletics. The in-person meetings were held in Atlanta, according to the source.

Among those interviewed were Tulane’s Deputy Director of Athletics, Kortne Gosha, considered to be the in-house candidate with the best chance of landing the job.

Gosha is the favorite of many of the school’s current coaches, said the source.

The source said that Tulane hopes to hire an athletics director soon, understanding that it must move quickly to ward off an potential suitors for head football coach Willie Fritz.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts