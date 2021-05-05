Source: LSU’s Finley to transfer portal

WASHINGTON D.C. — In the morning, the President will receive the President’s Daily Brief in the Oval Office. This meeting will be closed press.

Then, the President will travel to Lake Charles, Louisiana as part of the Getting America Back on Track Tour. The departure from the Ellipse will be covered by the in-town pool. The departure from Joint Base Andrews and the arrival at Chennault International Airport will be covered by the travel pool.

In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks on the American Jobs Plan near Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles, Louisiana. These remarks will be pooled press.

Later, the President will depart Lake Charles, Louisiana en route New Orleans, Louisiana. The departure from Chennault International Airport and the arrival at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will be covered by the travel pool.

Then, the President will tour the Carrollton Water Plant. This visit will be pooled press.

Later, the President will return to the White House from New Orleans, Louisiana. The departure from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and the arrival at Joint Base Andrews will be covered by the travel pool. The arrival on the Ellipse will be covered by the in-town pool.

EDT

9:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time Joint Base Andrews Visitor Control Center Overhang

9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT receives the President’s Daily BriefOval Office Closed Press

9:30 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

10:10 AM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base AndrewsThe EllipseIn-House Pool Coverage (Final Gather 9:50 AM – Stakeout Location)

10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Lake Charles, LouisianaJoint Base Andrews Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage

CDT

12:15 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives in Lake Charles, LouisianaChennault International Airport Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage

1:25 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the American Jobs PlanNear Calcasieu River Bridge Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage

2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Lake Charles, Louisiana en route New Orleans, LouisianaChennault International Airport Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage

3:20 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives in New Orleans, LouisianaLouis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage

4:20 PM THE PRESIDENT tours Carrollton Water PlantNew Orleans, Louisiana Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage

5:40 PM THE PRESIDENT departs New Orleans, Louisiana en route Joint Base AndrewsLouis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage

EDT

8:45 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base AndrewsJoint Base Andrews Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage

9:05 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White HouseThe Ellipse In-House Pool Coverage (Final Gather – 8:45 PM Stakeout Location)