Source confirms: Will Hall to coach Southern Miss

Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall will be named the new head football coach at Southern Mississippi. A source confirmed the hiring Tuesday evening.

It was first reported by Jeff Haeger of WXXV.

SOURCES: Southern Miss to hire Tulane offensive Coordinator Will Hall with the official announcement coming tomorrow. Thus ending the coaching search to replace Jay Hopson, with both Scotty Walden and Tim Billings having served as interim HC in his absence. — Jeff Haeger (@TheJeffTakeWXXV) December 1, 2020

Hall, an Amory, Mississippi native is in his second season as the Green Wave’s offensive coordinator.

This season Tulane scored 30 points or more in 7 straight games, the firs time that’s happened since the final seven games of Tulane’s unbeaten 1998 season.

Last season, Tulane was 22nd in the country in total offense, and rushed for a single season school record of 3,162 yards.