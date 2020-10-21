Source confirms: Pelicans hire Stan Van Gundy as new head coach

New Orleans, La – The Pelicans have found their new head coach.
A source confirms to WGNO that Stan Van Gundy has agreed to a multiyear deal to become the seventh head coach in Pelicans franchise history.
Van Gundy confirmed the news via twitter:
The 61-year-old has 11-plus years of head coaching experience in the NBA. Having spent time as head coach of the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.
Van Gundy compiled a 523-384 overall record in the regular season, including a trip to the NBA Finals with the Magic in 2009.
Van Gundy was most recently the president of basketball operations and head coach of the Detroit Pistons.
The Pelicans finished 13th in the Western Conference this season after going 2-6 in the NBA Bubble.