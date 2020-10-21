Source confirms: Pelicans hire Stan Van Gundy as new head coach

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 11: Stan Van Gundy of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on February 11, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La – The Pelicans have found their new head coach.

A source confirms to WGNO that Stan Van Gundy has agreed to a multiyear deal to become the seventh head coach in Pelicans franchise history.

Van Gundy confirmed the news via twitter:

I’m excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team. It will be an honor to work with our players and to work for Mrs. Benson and David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, their staff and the great people of New Orleans. I can’t wait to talk to our players and get the process started — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) October 21, 2020

The 61-year-old has 11-plus years of head coaching experience in the NBA. Having spent time as head coach of the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.

Van Gundy compiled a 523-384 overall record in the regular season, including a trip to the NBA Finals with the Magic in 2009.

Van Gundy was most recently the president of basketball operations and head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

The Pelicans finished 13th in the Western Conference this season after going 2-6 in the NBA Bubble.