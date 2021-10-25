Sound off: Saints hold Seattle to 219 yards, move to 4-2 with three point win

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 25: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Saints have followed a formula through six games, and it worked again Monday night in Seattle.

Alvin Kamara accounted for 179 yards from scrimmage, and the Saints defense held Seattle to 219 yards in a 13-10 victory.

Seattle got 84 yards of its offense on one play, a first quarter scoring pass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf. But, the Saints defense clamped down from there.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis had 10 tackles, 2 quarterback sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, and 4 tackles for loss.

The Saints scored their only touchdown on a 13 yard pass from Jameis Winston to Kamara, who had 10 catches for 128 yards.

Saints rookie kicker Brian Johnson, in his first NFL game, kicked two field goals, including the game winning 33 yarder with two minutes to play.

The Saints moved to 4-2. They host Tampa Bay (6-1), Sunday afternoon.