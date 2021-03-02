Sophie B. Wright survives Richwood in Class 3A Regional round

NEW ORLEANS — The No. 3 seeded Sophie B. Wright Warriors defeated the No. 11 seed Richwood, 85-82 Tuesday night in the Class 3A regional round.

The Warriors took a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter and would watch the Rams cut the deficit to as much as 1 point with 20 seconds remaining. The Warriors would hold on to win.

Jordan Boston led the Warriors with 26 points. Ron James added 18 points.

Sophie B. Wright now advances to the Class 3A Semi-Final round where they will face the No. 14 seed St. Martinville.

For the full bracket, click here.