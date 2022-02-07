NEW ORLEANS — The Sophie B. Wright Warriors defeated Booker T. Washington, 69-57 Monday night to clinch their second consecutive District 10-3A championship.

Trevontay Alford led the Warriors with 17 points and Jeremiah Simon followed with 16.

Derrick Smith finished with 11 including two clutch and-ones in the second half to help Sophie B. Wright secure the win.

Christian Ferguson led Booker T. Washington with 16 points.

“This is our second district championship in a row. This is four out of the last five years. The kids just believe they’re supposed to win. It talks a lot about our boss lady and our culture that she’s built at Sophie B. Wright that nothing less than winning is acceptable and you can see that in the way they leave it out on the court,” says Sophie B. Wright head basketball coach Jason Bertrand.

Entering the night, Sophie B. Wright was No. 12 in the “unofficial” Class 3A power rankings.

Booker T. Washington was ranked 14th.