Something to celebrate: LSU claims third win of the season, rallies to win at Arkansas

True freshman quarterback TJ Finley threw a 13 yard TD pass to Jaray Jenkins with 3:59 to play as LSU defeated Arkansas 27-24 in Fayatteville.
LSU won the battle for the golden boot for the 5th consecutive season.
FInley, who completed 27 of 42 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns, drove LSU 9 plays, 67 yards for the game winning touchdown.
Finley also threw a 30 yard second quarter TD pass to a wide open Racey McMath.
Arkansas rallied with 10 straight points in the second half to take the lead.
LSU lost cornerback Elias Ricks to a targeting call in the second quarter. And, Arkansas took advantage. Quarterback Feleipe Franks completed 17 passes for 339 yards, an average of almost 20 yards a completion.
LSU, 3-3, held the football for 41 minutes, 43 seconds.
Ty Davis-Price rushed 24 times for 104 yards and a touchdown.