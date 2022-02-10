NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Bam Adebayo had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler also scored 29, and the Miami Heat beat the Pelicans 112-97 to tarnish CJ McCollum’s New Orleans debut.

Kyle Lowry added 14 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds to help Miami win its fourth straight while snapping New Orleans’ four-game winning streak.

The crowd roared when McCollum was announced as a Pelicans starter just two days after being traded by Portland.

He scored 15 points in his first game for New Orleans but missed 15 of his 21 shots and made just two of 10 from 3-point range. Jose Alvarado led New Orleans with 17 points.