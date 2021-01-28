LSU Softball Picked to Finish Second Among SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. —The 2021 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll was released Thursday morning, and the league’s coaches have predicted the LSU softball team to finish second in the conference.

LSU picked up two first place votes as they sit behind Alabama. Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky round out the top five of the SEC.

The Tigers are coming off a 21-3 overall mark from a shortened 2020 season.They return 21 players from last year’s squad. Sophomore Georgia Clark led the Tigers at the plate with a .425 batting average and four home runs last season. All-SEC performer Aliyah Andrews and All-American Shelbi Sunseri also return for the Tigers.

The Tigers kick off the 2021 season on February 11 with the Tiger Classic, playing host to McNeese State, Duke, Kansas and Central Arkansas.

Points for the poll were awarded on a 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11-12 basis. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

2021 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Place, School, Points

1. Alabama (9), 138

2. LSU (2), 129

3. Florida (1), 125

4. Tennessee (1), 101

5. Kentucky, 97

6. Arkansas, 81

7. Georgia, 78

8. Missouri, 70

9. South Carolina, 68

10. Mississippi State, 43

11. Auburn, 39

12. Texas A&M, 30

13. Ole Miss, 15

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)