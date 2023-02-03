METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Archbishop Rummel jumped out to an early 3-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes of post-season play on Friday as the Raiders went on to defeat the visiting Minden Crimson Tide, 8-nil, in Metairie, La.

No. 3-seed Rummel advances to the second round of the LHSAA Division II bracket to play the winner of No.14 Parkway-No. 19 Haughton scheduled for Saturday.

Minden’s girls also took a first-round exit on Friday after losing 1-0 to Archbishop Chapelle at Muss Bertolino Stadium in Kenner.