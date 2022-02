NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Loyola Prep dominated Hannan and handed the Hawks a 4-1 defeat to clinch the girl’s Division III state soccer championship on Tuesday.

Hannan got the first goal against the Flyers with a header from Kaitlyn Brady in the 23rd minute, but they would need many more.



In the second half, Mary Buford tied it at 1 with a header of her own, and Loyola Prep would go on to score another three goals unanswered to take the title.