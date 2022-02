In its final season in the New Orleans Catholic League, Archbishop Shaw is closing in on a district 9-5A title.

The Eagles, behind 21 points from Kam Johnson, and 15 points from Rodney Phillips, defeated Jesuit 65-48 Friday night at Gayle and Tom Benson Arena.

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

Shaw has a two game with three games to play. The Eagles play St Aug, Holy Cross, and John Curtis to finish district play.