Tulane Head Football Coach Willie Fritz announced today that Assistant Coach Jim Svoboda was leaving the program to return to the Midwest.

“After much thought, I have decided pursue job opportunities closer my family and Midwest roots,” Svoboda said. “The past year at Tulane has been an incredible experience and I will be eternally grateful for being a part of such a historic season of Green Wave football. I want to thank Coach Fritz for affording me the opportunity to be a part of his outstanding football program. To the players, I feel blessed to have coached such a classy and spirited group of young men. I will miss you all. Roll Wave.”

In 2022, the Tulane offense led the American Athletic Conference in pass efficiency (160.49), passing yards per attempt (8.7), fewest interceptions (5), red zone touchdowns (48) and boasted the conference’s top two receivers (Duece Watts, 19.91; Shae Wyatt, 19.77) in yards per catch. Additionally, the 6,180 yards of total offense, 303 first downs and interception total were also school records.

Tulane’s offense in 2023 will be coordinated by Slade Nagel, who was promoted.