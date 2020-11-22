So far, so good: Hill and Saints lead Falcons 10-9 at the half

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson hugs Taysom Hill #7 of the Saints before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 1:51 to play in the half as the Saints lead the Falcons 10-9 at the half.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, making his first NFL start at quarterback, has completed 9 of 13 passes for 127 yards, with two drops.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas has been targeted 7 times, with 5 catches for 56 yards.

Saints defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Cam Jordan have each sacked Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan twice. Jordan now has 20 career sacks against Atlanta, and is the 12th player in NFL history to have at least 20 sacks against one team.

The Falcons have three field goals from Younghoe Koo. They are from 28, 51, and 52 yards.