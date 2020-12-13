So far, it Hurts: Saints trail at Philadelphia 17-0 at half

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a first quarter pass against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field on December 13, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Saints are seemingly playing without emotion and certainly without points at the half at Philadelphia.

New Orleans trails the Eagles 17-0.

Philadelphia, led by rookie Jalen Hurts, has piled up 14 first downs to the Saints 5. Hurts threw a 15 yard TD pass on fourth and two to Alshon Jeffery, and Miles Sanders ran 82 yards for a touchdown.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott kicked a 44 yard field goal but missed a 22 yarder on the final play of the first half.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill has 65 passing yards, and only 3 rush yards at the half.

The Saints have not allowed a 100 yard rusher in 55 games, but the Eagles already have 173 rush yards. Sanders has 96 rushing yards, and Hurts 75.

In the first start of his NFL career, Hurts has played a stellar half of football.

Elliott’s 44 yard field goal was set up by a New Orleans turnover. Taysom Hill’s screen pass was intercepted by former John Curtis and LSU star Duke Riley.