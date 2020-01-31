Snacks you should AND shouldn’t share with your dog this Super Bowl Sunday

According to CanineJournal.com, the leading resource for dogs, while Super Bowl foods are delicious for humans, some snacks can be harmful to pups who partake in the watching parties.

That’s why Canine Journal has put together these tips to avoid having sick dogs on Sunday.

Pups Should Keep Their Paws Off:

Seven Layer Dip / Nachos – Avocados contain persin, which can cause diarrhea, vomiting and heart congestion. Onions of any kind (dry, raw, cooked, powder, etc.) contain disulfides and sulfoxides (thiosulphate), both of which can cause anemia and damage red blood cells. Never give your dog anything spicy such as jalapeños or hot peppers!

– Avocados contain persin, which can cause diarrhea, vomiting and heart congestion. Onions of any kind (dry, raw, cooked, powder, etc.) contain disulfides and sulfoxides (thiosulphate), both of which can cause anemia and damage red blood cells. Never give your dog anything spicy such as jalapeños or hot peppers! Buffalo Wings – Cooked chicken bones can easily splinter when chewed by dogs. Also, spicy sauces can cause stomach irritation, pain and gas.

– Cooked chicken bones can easily splinter when chewed by dogs. Also, spicy sauces can cause stomach irritation, pain and gas. Queso / Blue Cheese Dip / Ranch – Milk and dairy products can cause digestive problems and may trigger food allergies. Feeding your dog dairy could result in smelly farts and diarrhea.

– Milk and dairy products can cause digestive problems and may trigger food allergies. Feeding your dog dairy could result in smelly farts and diarrhea. Beer – Alcohol can cause not only intoxication, lack of coordination, weak breathing and abnormal acidity but potentially even coma or death. If a dog consumes hops in beer, it may cause vomiting, panting, increased heart rate, fever and even lead to death. Find out what dogs can drink safely.

If you just can’t resist the urge to share, party platters offer many safe options. Vegetables are low in calories and packed with vitamins too. Just be sure to break up carrots, cucumbers, celery, broccoli and snap peas into small pieces so your dog can better chew and swallow them.

Lean, nitrate-free meats with the skin and fat removed can be another tasty and protein-filled treat for your dog.