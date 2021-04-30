Smith flies to Philly with 10th pick

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 29: DeVonta Smith poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected 10th by the Philadelphia Eagles during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Amite high school’s Heisman Trophy winner is heading to a cooler climate.

Philadelphia traded up into the 10th pick of the first round and selected wide receiver DeVonta Smith of Alabama.

Smith, the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since 1991, had 117 catches, 23 for touchdowns in 2020.

Smith said he will try to justify Philadelphia’s confidence in him.

Smith was the second Alabama wide receiver selected. With the 6th pick, the Dolphins chose Jaylen Waddle.

The Eagles said they are not concerned about Smith’s slight build. He stands 6-1, but weights 174 pounds.