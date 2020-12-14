Smart leads LSU past Sam Houston State without coach Wade

LSU coach Will Wade talks strategy with LSU guard Javonte Smart late in the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Kentucky won 79-76. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ja’Vonte Smart had 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and shorthanded LSU beat Sam Houston State 88-66 without coach Will Wade after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Hours before the game, LSU announced Wade would not be available because of contact tracing issues.

Wade said during a Zoom press conference after the game that he tested positive.

Associate head coach Bill Armstrong led the Tigers — without assistant coaches Tasmin Mitchell and Kevin Nickelberry.

Freshman Cameron Thomas scored 19 points for LSU. Demarkus Lampley scored 16 points for Sam Houston State.