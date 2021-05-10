SLU’s Kelley, Jordan named to Stats Perform FCS All-America Teams

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana senior quarterback Cole Kelley and junior cornerback Ferlando Jordan were both named to 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America teams, which were released on Monday.
As one of two quarterbacks invited to Saturday’s Walter Payton Award announcement, Kelley shared first team honors with fellow top vote-getter Eric Barriere of Eastern Washington. Jordan was named to the second team.
Kelley, who is a top candidate for the prestigious Payton Award presented to FCS’ top offensive player, is the first All-American quarterback for SLU since Bryan Bennett in 2013. The Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and second team All-Southland performer leads the Southland Conference with 2,662 yards passing and 27 touchdowns responsible for (18 passing, seven rushing and two receiving).
Kelley also ranks among the NCAA leaders in passing efficiency (6th), passing touchdowns (4th), passing yards per game (2nd), rushing touchdowns (11th), total offense (3rd), total touchdowns scored (6th) and yards per pass attempt (6th). The Lafayette, Louisiana native passed for 300 yards or more in all seven games and topped 400 yards on three different occasions.
Jordan was named All-America by Stats Perform for the second straight season after earning third team honors. Jordan is the 12th multi-time All-American in program history, joining TJ Campion (1942, 1946), C.J. Alexander (1958, 1959), Wilbur Derrick (1960, 1961), Elbert Harris (1960, 1961), Paul Alexander (1961, 1962), Monty Crook (1961, 1962), Alan Klein (1973, 1974), Willie Shepherd (1984, 1985), Xavier Roberson (2013, 2014), Harlan Miller (2013, 2015) and Juwan Petit-Frere (2017, 2018).
The Atlanta, Georgia native is the first SLU defensive back to be named first team All-Southland for consecutive years since Miller in 2013-15. Jordan led the Lions with six PBU, two interceptions and a FCS-best three blocked kicks. He tied a Southland Conference career record with his fourth interception returned for a touchdown in win over Nicholls.
Jordan was named Southland Conference and LSWA Defensive Player of the Week after recording an interception and forcing the game-clinching fumble in win over McNeese. He blocked two field goals in victory over Northwestern State on the way to earning league and state Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Kelley and Jordan were two of 11 Southland Conference All-America selections. Kelley was joined on the first team by Central Arkansas sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson, Nicholls senior offensive lineman P.J. Burkhalter, McNeese graduate defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers and UCA senior defensive back Robert Rochell, Sam Houston senior defensive lineman Jahari Kay.
Jordan was among a second team list that included Sam Houston junior quarterback Eric Schmid, SHSU senior offensive lineman Colby Thomas, Bearkat graduate punt returner Jequez Ezzard and UIW senior all-purpose player Kevin Brown.
2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team
First Team
Offense
Pos. – Name – School – Cl. – Ht. – Wt.
QB – Cole Kelley – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – 6-7 – 260
QB – Eric Barriere – Eastern Washington – Sr. – 6-0 – 200
RB – Percy Agyei-Obese – James Madison – Sr. – 6-0 – 204
RB – Julius Chestnut – Sacred Heart – Jr. – 6-1 – 215
RB – Otis Weah – North Dakota – So. – 5-9 – 195
FB – Hunter Luepke – North Dakota State – So. – 6-1 – 245
WR – Avante Cox – Southern Illinois – Jr. – 5-10 – 170
WR – Jakob Herres – VMI – Jr. – 6-4 – 211
WR – Tyler Hudson – Central Arkansas – So. – 6-2 – 185
TE – Trae Barry – Jacksonville State – Sr. – 6-7 – 245
OL – P.J. Burkhalter – Nicholls – Sr. – 6-3 – 330
OL – Garrett Greenfield – South Dakota State – So. – 6-6 – 295
OL – Drew Himmelman – Illinois State – Sr. – 6-10 – 315
OL – David Kroll – Delaware – Sr. – 6-7 – 315
OL – Cordell Volson – North Dakota State – Sr. – 6-7 – 310
OL – Ty Whitworth – Weber State – Sr. – 6-4 – 300
Defense
Pos. – Name – School – Cl. – Ht. – Wt.
DL – Jared Brinkman – Northern Iowa – Sr. – 6-2 – 290
DL – Isaiah Chambers – McNeese – Gr. – 6-5 – 250
DL – Mike Greene – James Madison – Sr. – 6-3 – 285
DL – Jahari Kay – Sam Houston – Sr. – 6-2 – 255
DL – Jordan Lewis – Southern – Jr. – 6-3 – 195
LB – Colby Campbell – Presbyterian – Sr. – 6-0 – 230
LB – La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis – Jr. – Southern Utah – 6-1 – 215
LB – Connor Mortensen – Weber State – Sr. – 6-0 – 215
LB – Stone Snyder – VMI – So. – 6-3 – 225
LB – Tre Walker – Idaho – Jr. – 6-1 – 235
DB – Chris Edmonds – Samford – So. – 6-2 – 205
DB – Nicario Harper – Jacksonville State – So. – 6-1 – 205
DB – Kordell Jackson – Austin Peay – Sr. – 5-9 – 188
DB – Kedrick Whitehead – Delaware – Jr. – 5-11 – 195
DB – Robert Rochell – Central Arkansas – Sr. – 6-0 – 195
Special Teams
Pos. – Name – School – Cl. – Ht. – Wt.
PK – Ethan Ratke – James Madison – Sr. – 5-10 – 185
PK – Antonio Zita – Tennessee State – Sr. – 5-9 – 170
P – Garret Wegner – North Dakota State – Sr. – 6-0 – 197
P – Dan Whelan – UC Davis – Sr. – 6-6 – 215
LS – Kyle Davis – James Madison – Jr. – 5-11 – 210
LS – Robert Soderholm – VMI – So. – 6-1 – 216
KR – Christian Watson – North Dakota State – Jr. – 6-4 – 200
PR – Devron Harper – Gardner-Webb – Jr. – 5-10 – 165
AP – Quay Holmes – ETSU – Jr. – 6-1 – 216
AP – Javon Williams Jr. – Southern Illinois – So. – 6-2 – 245
Second Team
Offense
Pos. – Name – School – Cl. – Ht. – Wt.
QB – Eric Schmid – Sam Houston – Jr. – 6-1 – 180
QB – Liam Welch – Samford – Gr. – 6-2 – 194
RB – Juwon Farri – Monmouth – So. – 5-10 – 195
RB – Kari Mofor – Albany – Sr. – 5-9 – 229
RB – Pierre Strong Jr. – South Dakota State – Jr. – 5-11 – 210
FB – Nathan Walker – Wofford – Jr. – 6-0 – 225
WR – Talolo Limu-Jones – Eastern Washington – Sr. – 6-5 – 220
WR – Keith Pearson – Presbyterian – Sr. – 5-9 – 175
WR – DeAngelo Wilson – Austin Peay – Sr. – 5-9 – 173
TE – Ryan Miller – Furman – Jr. – 6-2 – 221
TE – Rodney Williams II – UT Martin – Jr. – 6-4 – 235
OL – AJ Farris – Monmouth – Sr. – 6-2 – 300
OL – Brian Foley – Holy Cross – Sr. – 6-4 – 314
OL – Tylan Grable – Jacksonville State – So. – 6-7 – 260
OL – Kyle Nunez – Stony Brook – Jr. – 6-2 – 340
OL – Tre’mond Shorts – ETSU – Jr. – 6-4 – 326
OL – Colby Thomas – Sam Houston – Sr. – 6-2 – 295
Defense
Pos. – Name – School – Cl. – Ht. – Wt.
DL – D.J. Coleman – Jacksonville State – Jr. – 6-6 – 265
DL – Kevin Glajchen – San Diego – Sr. – 6-2 – 270
DL – Malik Hamm – Lafayette – Jr. – 6-3 – 260
DL – Kobie Turner – Richmond – Jr. – 6-3 – 285
LB – Bryson Armstrong – Kennesaw State – Sr. – 5-11 – 205
LB – Ryan Greenhagen – Fordham – Jr. – 6-1 – 235
LB – Matthew Jackson – Eastern Kentucky – Jr. – 6-2 – 205
LB – Storey Jackson – Prairie View – Sr. – 6-3 – 225
LB – James Kaczor – North Dakota State – Jr. – 6-0 – 211
LB – Tristan Wheeler – Richmond – So. – 6-2 – 228
LB – Logan Backhaus – South Dakota State – Sr. – 6-4 – 205
DB – Ferlando Jordan – Southeastern Louisiana – Jr. – 6-0 – 180
DB – Qua Brown – Southern Illinois – Sr. – 5-11 – 206
DB – Don Gardner – South Dakota State – Sr. – 6-1 – 185
DB – Nijuel Hill – Delaware – Sr. – 5-10 – 185
DB – Marcis Floyd – Murray State – So. – 6-0 – 188
Special Teams
PK – Mitchell Fineran – Samford – Jr. – 5-10 – 183
P – Cade Coffey – Idaho – Sr. – 6-1 – 199
P – Noah Getteman – Sacred Heart – Jr. – 6-5 – 205
LS – Ross Kennelly – North Dakota State – Sr. – 5-11 – 213
KR – Rashid Shaheed – Weber State – Sr. – 6-0 – 180
PR – Jequez Ezzard – Sam Houston – Gr. – 5-9 – 190
PR – Tyrin Ralph – Arkansas-Pine Bluff – Sr. – 5-8 – 170
AP – Kevin Brown – UIW – Sr. – 5-9 – 204
AP – Dejoun Lee – Delaware – Sr. – 5-7 – 185
