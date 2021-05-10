SLU’s Kelley, Jordan named to Stats Perform FCS All-America Teams

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana senior quarterback Cole Kelley and junior cornerback Ferlando Jordan were both named to 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America teams, which were released on Monday.

As one of two quarterbacks invited to Saturday’s Walter Payton Award announcement, Kelley shared first team honors with fellow top vote-getter Eric Barriere of Eastern Washington. Jordan was named to the second team.



Kelley, who is a top candidate for the prestigious Payton Award presented to FCS’ top offensive player, is the first All-American quarterback for SLU since Bryan Bennett in 2013. The Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and second team All-Southland performer leads the Southland Conference with 2,662 yards passing and 27 touchdowns responsible for (18 passing, seven rushing and two receiving).



Kelley also ranks among the NCAA leaders in passing efficiency (6th), passing touchdowns (4th), passing yards per game (2nd), rushing touchdowns (11th), total offense (3rd), total touchdowns scored (6th) and yards per pass attempt (6th). The Lafayette, Louisiana native passed for 300 yards or more in all seven games and topped 400 yards on three different occasions.



Jordan was named All-America by Stats Perform for the second straight season after earning third team honors. Jordan is the 12th multi-time All-American in program history, joining TJ Campion (1942, 1946), C.J. Alexander (1958, 1959), Wilbur Derrick (1960, 1961), Elbert Harris (1960, 1961), Paul Alexander (1961, 1962), Monty Crook (1961, 1962), Alan Klein (1973, 1974), Willie Shepherd (1984, 1985), Xavier Roberson (2013, 2014), Harlan Miller (2013, 2015) and Juwan Petit-Frere (2017, 2018).



The Atlanta, Georgia native is the first SLU defensive back to be named first team All-Southland for consecutive years since Miller in 2013-15. Jordan led the Lions with six PBU, two interceptions and a FCS-best three blocked kicks. He tied a Southland Conference career record with his fourth interception returned for a touchdown in win over Nicholls.



Jordan was named Southland Conference and LSWA Defensive Player of the Week after recording an interception and forcing the game-clinching fumble in win over McNeese. He blocked two field goals in victory over Northwestern State on the way to earning league and state Special Teams Player of the Week honors.



Kelley and Jordan were two of 11 Southland Conference All-America selections. Kelley was joined on the first team by Central Arkansas sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson, Nicholls senior offensive lineman P.J. Burkhalter, McNeese graduate defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers and UCA senior defensive back Robert Rochell, Sam Houston senior defensive lineman Jahari Kay.



Jordan was among a second team list that included Sam Houston junior quarterback Eric Schmid, SHSU senior offensive lineman Colby Thomas, Bearkat graduate punt returner Jequez Ezzard and UIW senior all-purpose player Kevin Brown.



2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team



First Team

Offense

Pos. – Name – School – Cl. – Ht. – Wt.

QB – Cole Kelley – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – 6-7 – 260

QB – Eric Barriere – Eastern Washington – Sr. – 6-0 – 200

RB – Percy Agyei-Obese – James Madison – Sr. – 6-0 – 204

RB – Julius Chestnut – Sacred Heart – Jr. – 6-1 – 215

RB – Otis Weah – North Dakota – So. – 5-9 – 195

FB – Hunter Luepke – North Dakota State – So. – 6-1 – 245

WR – Avante Cox – Southern Illinois – Jr. – 5-10 – 170

WR – Jakob Herres – VMI – Jr. – 6-4 – 211

WR – Tyler Hudson – Central Arkansas – So. – 6-2 – 185

TE – Trae Barry – Jacksonville State – Sr. – 6-7 – 245

OL – P.J. Burkhalter – Nicholls – Sr. – 6-3 – 330

OL – Garrett Greenfield – South Dakota State – So. – 6-6 – 295

OL – Drew Himmelman – Illinois State – Sr. – 6-10 – 315

OL – David Kroll – Delaware – Sr. – 6-7 – 315

OL – Cordell Volson – North Dakota State – Sr. – 6-7 – 310

OL – Ty Whitworth – Weber State – Sr. – 6-4 – 300



Defense

Pos. – Name – School – Cl. – Ht. – Wt.

DL – Jared Brinkman – Northern Iowa – Sr. – 6-2 – 290

DL – Isaiah Chambers – McNeese – Gr. – 6-5 – 250

DL – Mike Greene – James Madison – Sr. – 6-3 – 285

DL – Jahari Kay – Sam Houston – Sr. – 6-2 – 255

DL – Jordan Lewis – Southern – Jr. – 6-3 – 195

LB – Colby Campbell – Presbyterian – Sr. – 6-0 – 230

LB – La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis – Jr. – Southern Utah – 6-1 – 215

LB – Connor Mortensen – Weber State – Sr. – 6-0 – 215

LB – Stone Snyder – VMI – So. – 6-3 – 225

LB – Tre Walker – Idaho – Jr. – 6-1 – 235

DB – Chris Edmonds – Samford – So. – 6-2 – 205

DB – Nicario Harper – Jacksonville State – So. – 6-1 – 205

DB – Kordell Jackson – Austin Peay – Sr. – 5-9 – 188

DB – Kedrick Whitehead – Delaware – Jr. – 5-11 – 195

DB – Robert Rochell – Central Arkansas – Sr. – 6-0 – 195



Special Teams

Pos. – Name – School – Cl. – Ht. – Wt.

PK – Ethan Ratke – James Madison – Sr. – 5-10 – 185

PK – Antonio Zita – Tennessee State – Sr. – 5-9 – 170

P – Garret Wegner – North Dakota State – Sr. – 6-0 – 197

P – Dan Whelan – UC Davis – Sr. – 6-6 – 215

LS – Kyle Davis – James Madison – Jr. – 5-11 – 210

LS – Robert Soderholm – VMI – So. – 6-1 – 216

KR – Christian Watson – North Dakota State – Jr. – 6-4 – 200

PR – Devron Harper – Gardner-Webb – Jr. – 5-10 – 165

AP – Quay Holmes – ETSU – Jr. – 6-1 – 216

AP – Javon Williams Jr. – Southern Illinois – So. – 6-2 – 245



Second Team

Offense

Pos. – Name – School – Cl. – Ht. – Wt.

QB – Eric Schmid – Sam Houston – Jr. – 6-1 – 180

QB – Liam Welch – Samford – Gr. – 6-2 – 194

RB – Juwon Farri – Monmouth – So. – 5-10 – 195

RB – Kari Mofor – Albany – Sr. – 5-9 – 229

RB – Pierre Strong Jr. – South Dakota State – Jr. – 5-11 – 210

FB – Nathan Walker – Wofford – Jr. – 6-0 – 225

WR – Talolo Limu-Jones – Eastern Washington – Sr. – 6-5 – 220

WR – Keith Pearson – Presbyterian – Sr. – 5-9 – 175

WR – DeAngelo Wilson – Austin Peay – Sr. – 5-9 – 173

TE – Ryan Miller – Furman – Jr. – 6-2 – 221

TE – Rodney Williams II – UT Martin – Jr. – 6-4 – 235

OL – AJ Farris – Monmouth – Sr. – 6-2 – 300

OL – Brian Foley – Holy Cross – Sr. – 6-4 – 314

OL – Tylan Grable – Jacksonville State – So. – 6-7 – 260

OL – Kyle Nunez – Stony Brook – Jr. – 6-2 – 340

OL – Tre’mond Shorts – ETSU – Jr. – 6-4 – 326

OL – Colby Thomas – Sam Houston – Sr. – 6-2 – 295



Defense

Pos. – Name – School – Cl. – Ht. – Wt.

DL – D.J. Coleman – Jacksonville State – Jr. – 6-6 – 265

DL – Kevin Glajchen – San Diego – Sr. – 6-2 – 270

DL – Malik Hamm – Lafayette – Jr. – 6-3 – 260

DL – Kobie Turner – Richmond – Jr. – 6-3 – 285

LB – Bryson Armstrong – Kennesaw State – Sr. – 5-11 – 205

LB – Ryan Greenhagen – Fordham – Jr. – 6-1 – 235

LB – Matthew Jackson – Eastern Kentucky – Jr. – 6-2 – 205

LB – Storey Jackson – Prairie View – Sr. – 6-3 – 225

LB – James Kaczor – North Dakota State – Jr. – 6-0 – 211

LB – Tristan Wheeler – Richmond – So. – 6-2 – 228

LB – Logan Backhaus – South Dakota State – Sr. – 6-4 – 205

DB – Ferlando Jordan – Southeastern Louisiana – Jr. – 6-0 – 180

DB – Qua Brown – Southern Illinois – Sr. – 5-11 – 206

DB – Don Gardner – South Dakota State – Sr. – 6-1 – 185

DB – Nijuel Hill – Delaware – Sr. – 5-10 – 185

DB – Marcis Floyd – Murray State – So. – 6-0 – 188



Special Teams

PK – Mitchell Fineran – Samford – Jr. – 5-10 – 183

P – Cade Coffey – Idaho – Sr. – 6-1 – 199

P – Noah Getteman – Sacred Heart – Jr. – 6-5 – 205

LS – Ross Kennelly – North Dakota State – Sr. – 5-11 – 213

KR – Rashid Shaheed – Weber State – Sr. – 6-0 – 180

PR – Jequez Ezzard – Sam Houston – Gr. – 5-9 – 190

PR – Tyrin Ralph – Arkansas-Pine Bluff – Sr. – 5-8 – 170

AP – Kevin Brown – UIW – Sr. – 5-9 – 204

AP – Dejoun Lee – Delaware – Sr. – 5-7 – 185



