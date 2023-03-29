HAMMOND, La. – Offense was at a premium Wednesday, but TJ Salvaggio came through when it mattered most for the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team as his walk-off home run in the 10th inning at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field propelled the Lions to a 2-1 win over Mississippi Valley State.

In an unlikely midweek pitchers’ duel, Southeastern (15-10) and the Delta Devils (7-18) carried a scoreless game into the eighth inning.

Mississippi Valley broke through first with a two-out RBI single up the middle, scoring a runner from second base. The Lions tied it up in the bottom half of the inning.

Bryce Grizzaffi, a senior from Morgan City, Louisiana, drew a one-out walk before advancing to second on a wild pitch. He scored on Tyler Finke’s RBI double down the left-field line.

Dalton Aspholm stranded the potential go-ahead at second in the ninth, fanning the last two batters. In the 10th, Hunter O’Toole fanned the side to set up Salvaggio’s heroics.

The sophomore shortstop from Slidell, Louisiana jumped on the first pitch of the inning, blasting his third home of the season to left field.

O’Toole (2-0) earned the win with his scoreless inning of relief, striking out three. James Snipes (0-2) suffered the loss, allowing one run in 1.2 innings of work.

A season-high seven pitchers combined to shut down the Delta Devil bats. Starter Aaron Hosack tossed four scoreless to get the game going, striking out four. Southeastern also got scoreless outings from Jack Walker, Hayden Robb, Trey Harrington and Aspholm.

Finke’s game-tying double was just the second hit of the game for SLU and the first since Grizzaffi led off the first with a bunt single. Valley starting pitcher Azalius Lewis allowed just one run on two hits in 7.1 innings pitched. He walked four and struck out six as he kept the Lion hitters off balance for the majority of the game.

UP NEXT

Southeastern returns to Southland Conference action this coming weekend, hosting UIW in a three-game series at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Games are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The first 200 Southeastern students through the gates Friday will receive a free Hammond, America baseball hat. Saturday is Super Lion Saturday, the spring celebration of Southeastern Athletics.

Sunday is Benny Latino Day at the ballpark. The baseball program will honor the newest recipient of its Lion for Life Award. It is also a Military Sunday with all active duty military personnel and veterans receiving free admission (must show Military ID at the ticket window).

{Courtesy: Southeastern Athletics}