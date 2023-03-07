HAMMOND, La. — The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team continues on its seven-game road trip with an 11 a.m. contest Wednesday against Alabama A&M at Bulldog Field in Huntsville, Alabama. The scheduled first pitch has been pushed up from the previously announced time to help avoid inclement weather.



Live stats will be available online at www.LionSports.net and in the Lions Gameday Experience app. Fans can also receive in-game updates on Twitter by following the @LionUpBaseball account.



Southeastern (8-4) faces the Bulldogs (7-4) for the first time in program history, a matchup that will feature the No. 3 and No. 4-ranked teams nationally in stolen bases.



The Lions will send left-hander Jay Long (0-1, 7.04) to the mound opposite Alabama A&M southpaw Jason Garcia (1-0, 5.79).



SLU is looking to break out of a rough stretch that has seen the Lions drop four of their last five games after winning seven consecutive games to open the season.



The Lions lead the nation in HBPs (54), ranking fourth in stolen bases (41), seventh in on-base percentage (.457) and ninth in walks (82).



Southeastern’s offense is led by Tyler Finke (.389), Champ Artigues (.333), TJ Salvaggio (.289), Jake Killingsworth (.286) and Connor Manola (.286). Finke ranks third nationally in stolen bases (14) and sixth in runs scored (21). He enters the game one stolen base shy of tying the program’s career record.



Rhett Rosevear leads the nation in HBPs (11) and is 10th in walks (15). Shea Thomas ranks fourth nationally in sacrifice flies (3).



Alabama A&M has won its last three games, all against non-DI competition. The Bulldogs rank third nationally in stolen bases (43) and eighth in triples (7).



Jared Tribett (.414), Blake Martin (.375), Jalen Parker (.357), Tommy Easley (.333), C.J. Mervilus (.308) and Chevalier Dorris (.306) are the Bulldogs leading hitters. Dorris ranks fifth nationally with 11 stolen bases.



UP NEXT

Southeastern wraps up its road trip this coming weekend at No. 20-ranked Auburn (9-1-1). Games are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The final two games of the series are slated to be streamed on SEC Network+.

*Courtesy Southeastern Sports Information