HATTIESBURG, Miss. – A late rally by the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team came up short Tuesday as the Lions fell, 3-2, to No. 11-ranked Southern Miss at Pete Taylor Park.

Southeastern (13-20) trailed the Golden Eagles (24-8) by two entering the ninth inning but came out swinging.

Third baseman Shea Thomas led off the inning with a line-drive single to center field. Champ Artigues followed with an RBI double to left-center, his fourth hit of the game. A one-out single by Christian Garcia put runners on the corners.

SLU ran a double steal in an attempt to score the tying run, but Artigues was called out at the plate. The ESPN+ broadcast showed Artigues scored easily before the tag was applied, but without instant replay available to the umpire crew the call stood. The game ended one pitch later on a strikeout.

The Lions’ Johnny Wholestaff approach helped shut down the Southern Miss offense, keeping the Golden Eagles off the scoreboard until the fourth inning when first baseman Christopher Sargent hit the first of his two solo home runs in the game.

Southern Miss picked up a pair in the fourth on Sargent’s home run and then a bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

An Artigues single in the sixth cut the Lions’ deficit in half, 2-1, but the Golden Eagles extended the lead back to a pair in the bottom half of the inning on Sargent’s second homer.

Southern Miss reliever Aubrey Gillentine (1-0) earned the win, working 1.1 scoreless innings. Garrett Ramsey earned his third save of the season, working a scoreless inning once entering the game with runners on in the ninth. Lance Lauve was tagged with the loss, allowing two runs in three innings pitched.

Artigues tied a career-high with four hits. He is the second Lion with a four-hit game this season, following Tristan Welch’s performance in the series opener at UIW.

Rhett Rosevear, the national leader in HBPs, was hit by a pitch in the third inning. It was the 22nd time this season he has been hit by a pitch, tying the Southeastern single-season record held by Josh Cryer (2009 and 2010).

Southeastern returns to Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field this weekend for a Southland Conference series with first-place New Orleans. The three games Pontchartrain Bowl rivalry series are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

LINE SCORE

Southern Miss 3, Southeastern 2 (Apr 12, 2022 at Hattiesburg, Miss.)

———————————————————————-

Southeastern …….. 000 001 001 – 2 10 2 (13-20)

Southern Miss ….. 000 201 00X – 3 8 0 (24-8)

———————————————————————-

Pitchers: Southeastern – Landry, Andrew; Lauve, Lance (3); Yuratich, Andrew (6); Smith, Noah (8) and Manola, Connor. Southern Miss – Stuart, Tyler; Gillentine, Aubrey (4); Boyd, Drew (5); Rhodes, Isaiah (6); Ethridge, Ben (8); Ramsey, Garrett (9) and Montenegro, Rodrigo.

Win-Gillentine, Aubrey (1-0) Save-Ramsey, Garrett (3) Loss-Lauve, Lance (0-3) T-2:40 A-4567

HR USM – Sargent, Christopher 2 (11).

Weather: 74, cloudy, SSW 12 mph

Ethridge faced 2 batters in the 9th.

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern}