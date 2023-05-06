THIBODAUX, La. – Saturday’s Southland Conference contest between Nicholls and the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team at Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray E. Didier Field has been postponed due to rainy weather.

Southeastern (19-23, 4-12 SLC) and the Colonels (25-18, 10-6 SLC) will complete the three-game series Sunday with a doubleheader beginning at Noon.

Both games are slated for coverage on ESPN+. Live stats will be available online at www.LionSports.net and in the Lions Gameday Experience app. Fans can also receive in-game updates on Twitter by following the @LionUpBaseball account.

Nicholls has not announced a starting pitcher for the middle game of the series. Southeastern will send out Andrew Landry (2-6, 4.29), a junior right-hander from Slidell, Louisiana.

Brennan Stuprich (3-4, 6.24) draws the start for the Lions in the series finale opposite Colonel freshman right-hander Jacob Mayers (6-1, 2.16).

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern Athletics}