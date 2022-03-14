HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team hosts the No. 1-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in a non-conference contest on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

Southeastern (7-9) last faced the Rebels (13-2) during the 2014 seasons, hosting Ole Miss in back-to-back midweek contests.

Fans in the Hammond area can listen to Tuesday’s game on the flagship station of the Southeastern Sports Radio Network – KSLU 90.9 FM – in addition to online at www.LionSports.net/ListenLive and via both the Lions Gameday Experience, Mixlr and MyTuner Radio apps. The MyTuner app is compatible with the Apple CarPlay software available in most late model automobiles. Fans should search for SLU Athletics (Mixlr) or Southeastern Sports Radio Network (MyTuner).

Other options to follow the action include live statistics or the @LionUpBaseball Twitter account. Links to audio, video and stats are available on the baseball schedule page at www.LionSports.net.

Left-hander Adam Guth (0-0, 4.05), a freshman from Lake Charles, Louisiana, draws the Lions’ starting assignment Tuesday opposite Ole Miss junior right-hander Jack Washburn (2-0, 1.50). Guth logged 3.2 innings of one-run baseball in his last outing, working in long relief, March 9, at Louisiana Tech.

SLU is coming off a series victory over Tennessee Tech (11-3), taking the first two games of a three-game series this past weekend at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

Evan Keller (.268), Preston Faulkner (.255), Connor Manola (.217) and Bryce Grizzaffi (.212) pace Southeastern at the plate. Faulkner leads the squad with six extra-base hits, including a home run, and 11 RBIs. Keller’s eight stolen bases are tops on the team. Rhett Rosevear is tied for the national lead in HBPs (11) while SLU ranks fourth nationally as a team (41).

Ole Miss is coming off a series victory over former Southland Conference member Oral Roberts, taking the first two games of a three-game series at home this past weekend at Oxford-University Stadium / Swayze Field.

Reagan Buford (.407), TJ McCants (.364) and Justin Bench (.340) are the Rebels’ leading hitters. Tim Elko leads the squad with seven home runs and 23 RBIs. Jacob Gonzalez ranks seventh nationally in walks (17). Buford and Peyton Chatagnier are tied for the national lead in sacrifice flies (5).

UP NEXT

Southeastern returns to the road this weekend, traveling to Birmingham, Alabama for a three-game series at Samford. Games are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. All three games are slated to air on ESPN+.

The one-time Trans America Athletic Conference (TAAC) foes will face each other for the first time in 17 years. SLU last matched up with the Bulldogs during the 2005 season in Hammond and it will be the Lions’ first trip to Joe Lee Griffin Field in 20 years. Southeastern leads the overall series, 32-12, and has won 10 of the 19 games played at Samford.

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern Athletics}