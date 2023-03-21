HAMMOND, La. — The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team embarks on a five-game road trip, traveling to Lafayette, Louisiana for a non-conference matchup at UL Lafayette.



Southeastern (12-8) faces the Ragin’ Cajuns (14-6) in the first of two meetings this season. UL Lafayette has won the last three matchups, including a pair last season.



Wednesday’s game will be carried on ESPN+. Live stats will be available online at www.LionSports.net and in the Lions Gameday Experience app. Fans can also receive in-game updates on Twitter by following the @LionUpBaseball account.



Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for the contest as UL Lafayette has a game Tuesday at home against Grambling.



SLU dropped three of four games last week, picking a 6-1 victory Saturday at home against Memphis.



The Lions lead the nation in HBPs (71) and rank fifth in stolen bases (64).



Southeastern’s offense is led by Tyler Finke (.328), Shea Thomas (.323), Jake Killingsworth (.309) and Champ Artigues (.295). Rhett Rosevear ranks second in the nation in HBPs (15) while Finke ranks second nationally in stolen bases (20) and 10th in runs scored (30).



UL Lafayette won four of five games last week, sweeping a weekend series at Arkansas State to open Sun Belt Conference play.



The Ragin’ Cajuns enter the week ranked seventh nationally in stolen bases (61). Heath Hood (.408), Kyle DeBarge (.359), Julian Brock (.333) and Carson Roccaforte (.290) lead the team in batting average. Brock has driven in a team-high 20 runs and Hood has swiped a team-leading 13 bases.



UP NEXT

Southeastern continues on its road trip, opening Southland Conference play this weekend at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Game times for the series are 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Chapman Field in Corpus Christi, Texas. All three games are slated to be carried on ESPN+.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction