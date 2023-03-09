HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team returns to Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama this weekend, the site of its 2022 NCAA Regional appearance, for a rematch with the No. 20-ranked Auburn Tigers (11-1-1).

Games are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, wrapping up a seven-game road trip for Southeastern (9-4). The final two games of the series are slated to be carried on the SEC Network+.

Live stats will be available online at www.LionSports.net and in the Lions Gameday Experience app. Fans can also receive in-game updates on Twitter by following the @LionUpBaseball account.

Auburn leads the all-time series, 3-0, having won a pair of games against the Lions during the 1981 season along with 2022’s postseason matchup.

Southeastern’s pitching staff enters the weekend ranked second nationally with three shutouts this season.

The Lions will send right-hander Brennan Stuprich (1-1, 5.06) to the mound in the series opener. He will match up against Auburn left-hander Tanner Bauman (1-0, 3.60).

Junior right-hander Will Kinzeler (3-0, 1.56), who ranks fourth nationally in wins, draws the starting assignment Saturday for SLU opposite Tiger southpaw Zach Crotchfelt (0-0, 6.35).

Neither head coach has announced a starting pitcher for Sunday’s series finale.

Southeastern is coming off a 14-0 win Wednesday at Alabama A&M.

The Lions lead the nation in HBPs (56), ranking fourth in stolen bases (47), fifth in on-base percentage (.458), seventh in walks (92) and eighth in sacrifice flies (10).

Southeastern’s offense is led by Tyler Finke (.375), Champ Artigues (.327), Shea Thomas (.310), Jake Killingsworth (.308) and TJ Salvaggio (.293). Finke ranks third nationally in stolen bases (15) and eight in runs scored (22).

Rhett Rosevear leads the nation in HBPs (11) and is eighth in walks (16). Joe Delaney is third in HBPs (8). Killingsworth and Thomas both rank fourth nationally in sacrifice flies (3).

Auburn has won six straight, including back-to-back midweek contests against UAB and Jacksonville State.

Bryson Ware ranks 10th nationally with a .511 batting average and eighth in home runs (7). He also leads the team with 19 RBIs. Other leading hitters for the Tigers include Ike Irish (.481) and Cole Foster (.404).

OPPONENT | LOCATION

Southeastern (9-4) at No. 20-ranked Auburn (11-1-1)

Plainsman Park (Auburn, Alabama)

DATES | TIMES | PROBABLE STARTERS

Friday, March 10 – 6 p.m. (CT)

SLU – RHP Brennan Stuprich (1-1, 5.06) vs.

AUB – LHP Tanner Bauman (1-0, 3.60)

Saturday, March 11 – 2 p.m. (CT)

SLU – RHP Will Kinzeler (3-0, 1.56) vs.

AUB – LHP Zach Crotchfelt (0-0, 6.35)

Sunday, March 12 – 1 p.m. (CT)

SLU – TBA (0-0, 0.00) vs.

AUB – TBA (0-0, 0.00)

UP NEXT

Southeastern returns to Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field next week, hosting No. 22-ranked Southern Miss at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Prior to the game, a block party presented by Barnhill Preserve will feature games, music, food and animals from the preserve.

{Courtesy: Southeastern Athletics}